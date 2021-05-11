Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PB. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

