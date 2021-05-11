Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQI opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

