South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stock Position Reduced by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

