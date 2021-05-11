Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $593,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

