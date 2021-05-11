Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $274,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000.

Shares of GME stock opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

