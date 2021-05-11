Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

