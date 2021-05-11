Greenleaf Trust Sells 91 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $525.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $280.53 and a one year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

