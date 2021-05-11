Greenleaf Trust Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

IEMG opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24.

