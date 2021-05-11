Greenleaf Trust Has $695,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,390.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

