Greenleaf Trust Has $695,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

