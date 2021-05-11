Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

