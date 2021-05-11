PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

