Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,244 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Discovery were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

