PGGM Investments Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

PGGM Investments raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,250 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $439.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $432.95 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

