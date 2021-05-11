PGGM Investments Invests $617,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,064 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.