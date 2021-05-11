PGGM Investments Invests $617,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,064 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

