GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $29.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

NYSE GOTU opened at $24.86 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

