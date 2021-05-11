Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE LYV opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after acquiring an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

