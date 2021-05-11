Morgan Stanley Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $190.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPLA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.59.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $152.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $333,128.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,982,020.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 234.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $3,499,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in LPL Financial by 251.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $4,265,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in LPL Financial by 133.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

