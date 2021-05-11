People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

