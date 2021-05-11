Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 68,867 GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Darla D. Moore bought 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darla D. Moore acquired 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $66,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 369,099 shares of company stock worth $216,695. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. GEE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

