Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

