Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of PAVmed worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 79,566 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PAVmed by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 89,464 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in PAVmed by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVM opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $337.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAVM. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.