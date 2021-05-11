Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

