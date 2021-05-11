Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

