5,799 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.