BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,337 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

