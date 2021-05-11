Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,585 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.29% of Hudbay Minerals worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

