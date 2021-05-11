BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

