BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.85 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 22.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $5,710,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

