BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.26 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,223.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

