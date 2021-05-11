Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CGAU opened at $6.90 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

