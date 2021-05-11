Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty reissued their hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a $35.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

