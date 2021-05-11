Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $251.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.23.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $147.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 189,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after buying an additional 55,961 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

