Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Given New $11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
GATO opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
Gatos Silver Company Profile
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
