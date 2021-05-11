Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

