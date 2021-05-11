Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $11,422,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 929.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.96. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.