Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 6,534 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

