Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 5,965 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $19,166,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 0.19.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

