Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

