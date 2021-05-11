BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 47,596 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Amphenol by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NYSE APH opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

