Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,981,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61.

