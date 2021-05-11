Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,981,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.