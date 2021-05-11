Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.41). Euronav reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Euronav by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Euronav by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 205,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.