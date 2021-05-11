-$0.56 EPS Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.