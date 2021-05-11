IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 606.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 198,495 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 375.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $107.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

