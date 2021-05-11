-$0.40 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.34). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

