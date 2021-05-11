Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.