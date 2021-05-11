Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $67.83 on Monday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 192.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Chewy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

