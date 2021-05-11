Raymond James Upgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $97.72 on Monday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,968,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.