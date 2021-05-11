1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.47.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

